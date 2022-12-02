New Big Money Means Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is -72.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.34 and a high of $52.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $11.81, the stock is -18.52% and -34.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -60.36% off its SMA200. EBS registered -72.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.96%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -43.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.15%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 2416 employees, a market worth around $600.18M and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.40 and Fwd P/E is 15.10. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.14% and -77.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.90M, and float is at 44.81M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richard Ronald, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $22829.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19837.0 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Zoon Kathryn C (Director) sold a total of 1,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $31.52 per share for $36973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19654.0 shares of the EBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Zoon Kathryn C (Director) disposed off 1,996 shares at an average price of $35.53 for $70918.0. The insider now directly holds 12,381 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 22.49% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -6.58% lower over the same period. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is -29.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.