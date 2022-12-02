New Big Money Means LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) is -44.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $18.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.13% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.97, the stock is -0.68% and 2.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -22.48% off its SMA200. LZ registered -48.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.10%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.10%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $614.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.10. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.12% and -52.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.40%).

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LegalZoom.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.70% this year

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.91M, and float is at 142.67M with Short Float at 4.41%.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Preece Richard, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Preece Richard sold 8,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $9.01 per share for a total of $76369.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

LegalZoom.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Wernikoff Daniel A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $9.01 per share for $35667.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the LZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Miller Nicole (General Counsel) disposed off 7,037 shares at an average price of $9.01 for $63396.0. The insider now directly holds 226,964 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ).

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -41.55% down over the past 12 months.