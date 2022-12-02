New Big Money Means Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) is -29.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $7.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.12% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.77, the stock is 8.71% and 18.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock 38.86% off its SMA200. PSTX registered -30.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.55%.

The stock witnessed a 15.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.13%, and is 9.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.34% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $411.89M and $151.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.09% and -36.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.70%).

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.29M, and float is at 60.34M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ostertag Eric, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Ostertag Eric bought 142,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Malin Life Sciences Holdings L (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $3.50 per share for $7.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.84 million shares of the PSTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Ostertag Eric (Executive Chairman) disposed off 160,696 shares at an average price of $3.69 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX).

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 13.07% up over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -76.15% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 47.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.