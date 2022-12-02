New Big Money Means Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is -50.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.86 and a high of $11.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 38.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is -5.50% and -15.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -31.78% off its SMA200. VUZI registered -57.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.58%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.74%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $270.38M and $12.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.40% and -62.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.78M, and float is at 59.10M with Short Float at 24.76%.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Russell Grant, the company’s CFO and Executive VP. SEC filings show that Russell Grant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.18 per share for a total of $20892.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Vuzix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Harned Timothy Heydenreich (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $4.01 per share for $12036.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the VUZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Travers Paul J (President and CEO) acquired 4,400 shares at an average price of $4.44 for $19555.0. The insider now directly holds 2,825,013 shares of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -15.16% down over the past 12 months and Qumu Corporation (QUMU) that is -73.25% lower over the same period. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is 7.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.