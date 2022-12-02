PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) is 20.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDSB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.78, the stock is 35.61% and 85.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 8.31% at the moment leaves the stock 96.03% off its SMA200. PDSB registered 8.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.75%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 77.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 131.75%, and is 16.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 11.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 238.41% and -2.20% from its 52-week high.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.50% this year

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.46M, and float is at 24.45M with Short Float at 6.06%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HILL MATTHEW C, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HILL MATTHEW C bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $1800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4075.0 shares.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that HILL MATTHEW C (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $8.99 per share for $26060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3875.0 shares of the PDSB stock.