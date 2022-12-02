Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Volatility At 12.64%, Should You Add A Position?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is -50.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POAI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is 64.65% and 53.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 23.32% at the moment leaves the stock -7.91% off its SMA200. POAI registered -54.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.97%.

The stock witnessed a 78.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.73%, and is 51.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.64% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $36.72M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.14% and -56.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.00%).

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.80% this year

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.38M, and float is at 75.52M with Short Float at 0.10%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANDLEY DANIEL E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANDLEY DANIEL E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.36 per share for a total of $3578.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Predictive Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that HANDLEY DANIEL E (Director) bought a total of 2,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $0.37 per share for $955.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49666.0 shares of the POAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, HANDLEY DANIEL E (Director) acquired 2,800 shares at an average price of $0.35 for $980.0. The insider now directly holds 47,116 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI).