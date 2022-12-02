PTC Inc. (PTC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is 5.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.55 and a high of $133.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTC stock was last observed hovering at around $127.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.32% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.4% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.49, the stock is 1.57% and 9.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 13.67% off its SMA200. PTC registered 17.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.51%.

The stock witnessed a 8.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.93%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

PTC Inc. (PTC) has around 6503 employees, a market worth around $15.07B and $1.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.15 and Fwd P/E is 23.94. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.05% and -4.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

PTC Inc. (PTC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year

PTC Inc. (PTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.43M, and float is at 105.25M with Short Float at 1.99%.

PTC Inc. (PTC) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at PTC Inc. (PTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moret Blake D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moret Blake D. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $124.96 per share for a total of $4.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.4 million shares.

PTC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Moret Blake D. (Director) sold a total of 3,646 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $122.98 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.43 million shares of the PTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Moret Blake D. (Director) disposed off 48,000 shares at an average price of $123.33 for $5.92 million. The insider now directly holds 8,434,644 shares of PTC Inc. (PTC).

PTC Inc. (PTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) that is -17.12% lower over the past 12 months. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 6.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.