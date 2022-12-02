QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) is -30.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.88 and a high of $180.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QDEL stock was last observed hovering at around $87.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.04% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.24% off the consensus price target high of $219.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.06% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.65, the stock is 5.53% and 14.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 6.89% at the moment leaves the stock -0.83% off its SMA200. QDEL registered -35.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.14%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.46%, and is 6.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $6.21B and $3.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.58 and Fwd P/E is 17.74. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.03% and -47.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.80%).

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.90M, and float is at 60.92M with Short Float at 5.15%.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLAN MARY LAKE PH D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POLAN MARY LAKE PH D sold 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $113.59 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18162.0 shares.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -9.84% down over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 63.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.