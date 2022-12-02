Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Volatility At 3.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is -40.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $14.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $7.90, the stock is 6.97% and 17.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.54% off its SMA200. RWT registered -36.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.33%.

The stock witnessed a 10.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.04%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $887.25M and $696.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.25% and -43.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.09M, and float is at 112.24M with Short Float at 7.76%.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stone Andrew P, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Stone Andrew P sold 9,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $12.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99920.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -29.54% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -42.28% lower over the same period. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -54.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.