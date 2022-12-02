Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is -25.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $182.65 and a high of $356.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFX stock was last observed hovering at around $234.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.68% off its average median price target of $231.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.82% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -13.86% lower than the price target low of $215.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $244.80, the stock is 13.98% and 17.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -7.49% off its SMA200. TFX registered -15.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.75%.

The stock witnessed a 11.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.01%, and is 8.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $11.04B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.12 and Fwd P/E is 18.05. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.03% and -31.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teleflex Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.91M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RANDLE STUART A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RANDLE STUART A sold 3,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $283.31 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4320.0 shares.

Teleflex Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Kelly Liam (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 8,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $330.00 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25775.0 shares of the TFX stock.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 13.07% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.86% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 20.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.