The Clorox Company (CLX) Volatility At 1.98%, Should You Add A Position?

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is -14.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.50 and a high of $186.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $148.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.49% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -46.92% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.86, the stock is 3.46% and 7.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 5.42% off its SMA200. CLX registered -9.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.04%.

The stock witnessed a 2.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.71%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

The Clorox Company (CLX) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $18.73B and $7.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.83 and Fwd P/E is 27.93. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.37% and -19.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

The Clorox Company (CLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Clorox Company (CLX) is a “Underweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Clorox Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year

The Clorox Company (CLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.34M, and float is at 122.88M with Short Float at 5.38%.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at The Clorox Company (CLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACKAY A D DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MACKAY A D DAVID sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $140.63 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600.0 shares.

The Clorox Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Reynolds Eric H (EVP – Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $154.83 per share for $90576.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17289.0 shares of the CLX stock.

The Clorox Company (CLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 1.95% up over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -31.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.