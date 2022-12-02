The Hershey Company (HSY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 19.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $175.08 and a high of $241.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $235.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.29% off its average median price target of $243.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.12% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -7.35% lower than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $231.88, the stock is 1.56% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 5.22% off its SMA200. HSY registered 32.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.83%.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.90%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 16620 employees, a market worth around $47.56B and $10.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.54 and Fwd P/E is 26.05. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.44% and -3.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hershey Company (HSY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hershey Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.28M, and float is at 146.48M with Short Float at 1.83%.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buck Michele, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Buck Michele sold 14,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $220.39 per share for a total of $3.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that HERSHEY TRUST CO (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $230.83 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39630.0 shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR (10% Owner) disposed off 8,600 shares at an average price of $230.83 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 39,630 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 16.07% higher over the past 12 months.