Unisys Corporation (UIS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is -79.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UIS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is -21.49% and -42.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -67.07% off its SMA200. UIS registered -76.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.77%.

The stock witnessed a -54.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.75%, and is -6.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $291.04M and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.48. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.62% and -81.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.90%).

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.70% this year

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.69M, and float is at 65.83M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomson Michael M, the company’s Executive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Thomson Michael M sold 10,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $21.11 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45296.0 shares.

Unisys Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Thomson Michael M (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 4,337 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $22.05 per share for $95631.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37872.0 shares of the UIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, KENNEY GERALD P (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 4,333 shares at an average price of $22.05 for $95543.0. The insider now directly holds 57,472 shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS).

Unisys Corporation (UIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -0.47% down over the past 12 months and WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is -50.47% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -6.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.