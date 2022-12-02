Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is 5.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.73 and a high of $23.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSH stock was last observed hovering at around $23.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -15.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.09, the stock is 5.13% and 13.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 17.85% off its SMA200. VSH registered 12.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.38%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.27%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.50 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.06% and 0.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.30% this year

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.89M, and float is at 140.78M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAUL GERALD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PAUL GERALD sold 57,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $22.63 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Zilberman Raanan (Director) sold a total of 27,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $21.08 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24671.0 shares of the VSH stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 19.92% up over the past 12 months. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is -21.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.