Which institution holds the most shares in Afya Limited (AFYA)

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) is -1.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.73 and a high of $17.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFYA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $15.43, the stock is -0.27% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 19.52% off its SMA200. AFYA registered 11.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.16%.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.60%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Afya Limited (AFYA) has around 8079 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $418.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.43 and Fwd P/E is 2.25. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.75% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Afya Limited (AFYA) Analyst Forecasts

Afya Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.90% this year

Afya Limited (AFYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.94M, and float is at 35.83M with Short Float at 1.41%.

Afya Limited (AFYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) that is trading 52.37% up over the past 12 months and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) that is 43.05% higher over the same period. Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is 28.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.