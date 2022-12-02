Which institution holds the most shares in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) is -83.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYXT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 24.36% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -2.69% and -27.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 6.12% at the moment leaves the stock -77.59% off its SMA200. CYXT registered -79.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.30%.

The stock witnessed a -19.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.32%, and is 16.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has around 745 employees, a market worth around $390.31M and $731.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.81% and -86.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.12M, and float is at 133.01M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Semah Victor, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Semah Victor sold 8,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $11.77 per share for a total of $97597.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29202.0 shares.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Sagasta Carlos Ignacio (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 19,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $11.77 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54258.0 shares of the CYXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Rowland James Randolph (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 16,994 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 59,845 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT).