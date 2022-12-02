Which institution holds the most shares in Dakota Gold Corp. (DC)

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) is -48.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $8.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $3.57, the stock is -3.09% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -4.75% off its SMA200. DC registered a gain of 6.57% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.60%, and is -3.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 111.56. Distance from 52-week low is 28.42% and -57.85% from its 52-week high.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -131.60% this year

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.03M, and float is at 14.31M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Rourke Stephen T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Rourke Stephen T. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Dakota Gold Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that CAMPBELL SHAWN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $3.50 per share for $24500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62500.0 shares of the DC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, CAMPBELL SHAWN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $3.54 for $19467.0. The insider now directly holds 69,500 shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (DC).