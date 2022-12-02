Which institution holds the most shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is -4.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.70 and a high of $23.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $19.86, the stock is 2.23% and 6.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -4.19% off its SMA200. FSK registered -3.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.10%.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 165.50 and Fwd P/E is 6.85. Distance from 52-week low is 18.92% and -15.04% from its 52-week high.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.98M, and float is at 261.38M with Short Float at 1.63%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pietrzak Daniel, the company’s Co-President and CIO. SEC filings show that Pietrzak Daniel bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $18.76 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27500.0 shares.

FS KKR Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Goldstein Richard I (Director) bought a total of 1,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $18.91 per share for $22214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30475.0 shares of the FSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Hopkins Jerel A (Director) acquired 450 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $9619.0. The insider now directly holds 6,024 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK).