Which institution holds the most shares in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is -59.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.38 and a high of $27.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $10.68, the stock is 8.95% and 12.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock -31.04% off its SMA200. JELD registered -56.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.43%.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.75%, and is 8.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $897.12M and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.35 and Fwd P/E is 8.59. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.45% and -61.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.52M, and float is at 83.14M with Short Float at 3.25%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $10.08 per share for a total of $80626.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 18,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $9.88 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) acquired 34,700 shares at an average price of $9.80 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 111,200 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -18.32% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is -33.43% lower over the same period. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is -28.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.