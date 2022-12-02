Which institution holds the most shares in Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) is -89.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $8.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 78.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -21.46% and -43.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -9.19% at the moment leaves the stock -71.09% off its SMA200. MYO registered -90.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.61%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -48.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.45%, and is 34.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.85% over the week and 16.77% over the month.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $5.37M and $15.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.60% and -91.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.30%).

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myomo Inc. (MYO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.06M, and float is at 6.84M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Myomo Inc. (MYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENRY DAVID A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HENRY DAVID A bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $4960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86604.0 shares.

Myomo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Crowley Thomas Aloysius Jr. (Director) sold a total of 7,141 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $1.71 per share for $12218.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12901.0 shares of the MYO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, GUDONIS PAUL R (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.22 for $21085.0. The insider now directly holds 92,018 shares of Myomo Inc. (MYO).

Myomo Inc. (MYO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) that is trading -4.23% down over the past 12 months.