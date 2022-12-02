Which institution holds the most shares in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) is -89.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPAD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is -13.84% and -29.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -7.04% at the moment leaves the stock -77.29% off its SMA200. OPAD registered -90.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.08%.

The stock witnessed a -32.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.85%, and is -5.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.01% over the week and 15.64% over the month.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $146.69M and $4.14B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.30% and -92.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 108.90% this year

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.15M, and float is at 205.72M with Short Float at 5.39%.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sella Roberto Marco, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $1.68 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Sella Roberto Marco (Director) bought a total of 359,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $1.70 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.24 million shares of the OPAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Sella Roberto Marco (Director) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 878,106 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD).