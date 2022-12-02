Which institution holds the most shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is -11.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.78 and a high of $18.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PMT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -17.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.26, the stock is 3.10% and 14.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 2.99% off its SMA200. PMT registered -13.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.21%.

The stock witnessed a 11.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.31%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $633.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.73. Profit margin for the company is -21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.56% and -18.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.60% this year

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.59M, and float is at 88.09M with Short Float at 5.29%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPECTOR DAVID, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that SPECTOR DAVID bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $13.71 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Carnahan Scott W. (Director) sold a total of 1,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $15.75 per share for $22365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11696.0 shares of the PMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Stewart Stacey D. (Director) disposed off 688 shares at an average price of $15.75 for $10836.0. The insider now directly holds 38,416 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -54.78% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -33.31% lower over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -33.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.