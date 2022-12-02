Which institution holds the most shares in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) is -19.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $18.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RADI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $12.89, the stock is 26.65% and 32.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -1.84% off its SMA200. RADI registered -19.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.30%.

The stock witnessed a 36.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.91%, and is 19.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.40% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) has around 334 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $127.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.73% and -29.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Analyst Forecasts

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.00% this year

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.69M, and float is at 66.82M with Short Float at 8.93%.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldstein Richard I, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Goldstein Richard I sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $15.94 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70521.0 shares.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that DKLDO V TRADING SUBSIDIARY LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 195,137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $16.07 per share for $3.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.13 million shares of the RADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, DKLDO V TRADING SUBSIDIARY LP (10% Owner) disposed off 591,587 shares at an average price of $16.11 for $9.53 million. The insider now directly holds 9,323,792 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI).