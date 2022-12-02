Which institution holds the most shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) is -91.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $6.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -46.59% and -53.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.88 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -77.34% off its SMA200. SMFR registered -93.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.11%.

The stock witnessed a -61.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.73%, and is -24.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.47% over the week and 13.59% over the month.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $154.33M and $231.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.48% and -94.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.10%).

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.76M, and float is at 187.52M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stueland Katherine, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stueland Katherine bought 185,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $0.54 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that White Karen Ann (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,994 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $1.02 per share for $2033.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16296.0 shares of the SMFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Saad Kareem (Chief Transformation Officer) disposed off 5,412 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $4818.0. The insider now directly holds 95,930 shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR).