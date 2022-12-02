Which institution holds the most shares in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) is -53.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCMD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.44% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 51.17% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.79, the stock is 7.75% and 14.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock -21.09% off its SMA200. TCMD registered -54.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.88%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.06%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) has around 988 employees, a market worth around $177.12M and $234.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.97% and -60.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.14M, and float is at 19.59M with Short Float at 3.81%.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REUVERS DANIEL L., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that REUVERS DANIEL L. sold 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $9.18 per share for a total of $9364.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74707.0 shares.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that BURKE WILLIAM W (Director) bought a total of 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $9.15 per share for $44835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24436.0 shares of the TCMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, BURKE WILLIAM W (Director) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $10.12 for $11132.0. The insider now directly holds 19,536 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD).

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -16.42% down over the past 12 months.