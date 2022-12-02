Which institution holds the most shares in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is -40.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.00 and a high of $182.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $105.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $135.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.52% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 7.48% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.40, the stock is 4.20% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -16.62% off its SMA200. TTWO registered -33.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.55%.

The stock witnessed a -8.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.86%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has around 7799 employees, a market worth around $17.36B and $4.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.02. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.22% and -41.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.60% this year

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.90M, and float is at 164.85M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheresky Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sheresky Michael sold 149 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $102.24 per share for a total of $15234.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62337.0 shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Sheresky Michael (Director) sold a total of 167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $125.24 per share for $20915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62042.0 shares of the TTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Emerson Daniel P (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,381 shares at an average price of $124.23 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 92,191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 31.27% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is 9.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.