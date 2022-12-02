Which Institutions Own Shares In Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU)?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) is -43.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.30 and a high of $50.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQNU stock was last observed hovering at around $26.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $26.52, the stock is -15.15% and -24.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -38.77% off its SMA200. AQNU registered -40.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.64%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -29.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.36%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.40. Distance from 52-week low is 4.82% and -47.47% from its 52-week high.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.00M, and float is at 20.00M with Short Float at 0.04%.