Which Institutions Own Shares In Fox Corporation (FOX)?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is -11.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.35 and a high of $40.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.17% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.15% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.28, the stock is 5.65% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -5.69% off its SMA200. FOX registered -6.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.96%.

The stock witnessed a 5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOX) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $17.01B and $13.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.98 and Fwd P/E is 12.89. Distance from 52-week low is 14.91% and -25.98% from its 52-week high.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Analyst Forecasts

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.22M, and float is at 136.56M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MURDOCH LACHLAN K, the company’s Executive Chair, CEO. SEC filings show that MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $4.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) sold a total of 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $36.50 per share for $4.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 152.0 shares of the FOX stock.

Fox Corporation (FOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -9.99% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -44.54% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -48.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.