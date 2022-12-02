Which Institutions Own Shares In HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)?

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is 43.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.81 and a high of $79.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HQY stock was last observed hovering at around $63.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.16% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.96% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.27, the stock is -4.84% and -9.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -0.69% off its SMA200. HQY registered 16.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.72%.

The stock witnessed a -19.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.71%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has around 3688 employees, a market worth around $5.53B and $795.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.03. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.91% and -20.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Analyst Forecasts

HealthEquity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -556.40% this year

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.44M, and float is at 82.87M with Short Float at 3.77%.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ladd Delano, the company’s EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Ladd Delano sold 5,897 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37471.0 shares.

HealthEquity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Trittschuh Larry L (EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) sold a total of 11,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $70.00 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27961.0 shares of the HQY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, McCowan Debra Charlotte (Director) disposed off 4,225 shares at an average price of $70.91 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 7,072 shares of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY): Who are the competitors?

