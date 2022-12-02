Which Institutions Own Shares In Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is -12.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.93 and a high of $209.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $180.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.34% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -6.75% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.48, the stock is 6.61% and 9.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 16.63% off its SMA200. KEYS registered -6.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.98%.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.62%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $32.07B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.35 and Fwd P/E is 21.02. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.86% and -13.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.00M, and float is at 177.42M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhanasekaran Satish, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Dhanasekaran Satish sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88646.0 shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Dhanasekaran Satish (President and CEO) sold a total of 4,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $173.45 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92646.0 shares of the KEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, PAGE JOHN (SVP) disposed off 6,823 shares at an average price of $175.09 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 56,300 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 10.20% up over the past 12 months and Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) that is 5.34% higher over the same period. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is -19.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.