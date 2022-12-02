Which Institutions Own Shares In LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)?

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is -63.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.96 and a high of $39.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -62.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.98, the stock is 13.39% and 26.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 10.56% at the moment leaves the stock -18.49% off its SMA200. LPSN registered -63.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.19%.

The stock witnessed a 22.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.50%, and is 19.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1540 employees, a market worth around $963.38M and $516.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.07% and -67.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.78M, and float is at 70.09M with Short Float at 8.41%.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins John DeNeen, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Collins John DeNeen sold 412 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $10.79 per share for a total of $4445.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that Osumi Norman M. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $23.86 per share for $11334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8235.0 shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Greenberg Monica L. (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) disposed off 986 shares at an average price of $25.97 for $25606.0. The insider now directly holds 34,232 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -41.55% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -12.64% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -6.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.