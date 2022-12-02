Which Institutions Own Shares In Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is -3.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $7.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCSL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.41% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is 3.96% and 10.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 3.98% off its SMA200. OCSL registered -1.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.99%.

The stock witnessed a 7.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.74%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 44.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.77. Distance from 52-week low is 22.60% and -7.94% from its 52-week high.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.37M, and float is at 166.36M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $6.49 per share for a total of $16223.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15200.0 shares.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $6.80 per share for $33997.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12700.0 shares of the OCSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.04 for $35184.0. The insider now directly holds 7,700 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL).