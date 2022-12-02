Which Institutions Own Shares In Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) is -6.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.99 and a high of $44.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRVA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.46% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 38.03% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.17, the stock is -6.01% and -21.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -19.26% off its SMA200. PRVA registered 8.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.22%.

The stock witnessed a -26.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.12%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has around 810 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 265.60. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.35% and -45.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.50% this year

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.59M, and float is at 103.57M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider Activity

A total of 185 insider transactions have happened at Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 129 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sullivan William M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sullivan William M sold 12,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $22.76 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.88 million shares.

Privia Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,186,888 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $22.56 per share for $71.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.83 million shares of the PRVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, MBD Advisors, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 3,186,888 shares at an average price of $22.56 for $71.9 million. The insider now directly holds 24,826,071 shares of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA).

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 20.83% up over the past 12 months and agilon health inc. (AGL) that is -19.73% lower over the same period. HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is 16.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.