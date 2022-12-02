Which Institutions Own Shares In Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)?

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is -30.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.85 and a high of $45.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -31.05% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.83, the stock is 10.81% and 39.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 29.65% off its SMA200. VCYT registered -23.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.15%.

The stock witnessed a 39.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.53%, and is 9.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 761 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $283.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.14% and -36.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.66M, and float is at 71.03M with Short Float at 5.27%.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Giulia C, the company’s Chief Scientific & Med Officer. SEC filings show that Kennedy Giulia C sold 2 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $29.34 per share for a total of $59.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68001.0 shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that JONES EVAN/ FA (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $30.23 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52451.0 shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Kennedy Giulia C (Chief Scientific & Med Officer) disposed off 1,023 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $25575.0. The insider now directly holds 68,001 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is -42.70% lower over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -18.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.