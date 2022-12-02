Which Institutions Own Shares In Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is -35.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.05 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.38% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -50.17% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.03, the stock is 1.73% and 17.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock 10.57% off its SMA200. VIR registered -42.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.21%.

The stock witnessed a 20.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.05%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.18. Profit margin for the company is 48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.75% and -53.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.90%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 258.00% this year

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.73M, and float is at 115.10M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 71,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $27.39 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.01 million shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 37,989 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $27.46 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.08 million shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 17,264 shares at an average price of $27.21 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 21,120,272 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR).