Which Institutions Own Shares In Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)?

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) is 31.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $27.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRDN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $26.04, the stock is 21.13% and 26.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock 50.36% off its SMA200. VRDN registered 41.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.85%.

The stock witnessed a 31.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.77%, and is 13.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 174.97% and -3.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.90%).

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.60% this year

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.25M, and float is at 38.46M with Short Float at 7.35%.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meisner Lara, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Meisner Lara sold 8,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $22.05 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Fairmount Funds Management LLC (Director) bought a total of 425,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $23.50 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.36 million shares of the VRDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Violin Jonathan (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $12.20 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 480,905 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN).