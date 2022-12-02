Who are the Institutional Holders in Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (UHALB)?

Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (NASDAQ: UHALB) is 28.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.12 and a high of $65.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UHALB stock was last observed hovering at around $63.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.57% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.13% off the consensus price target high of $67.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.13% higher than the price target low of $67.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.74, the stock is 14.86% and 14.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 5.65% at the moment leaves the stock 14.86% off its SMA200.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (UHALB) has around 16368 employees, a market worth around $13.06B and $5.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.76. Distance from 52-week low is 30.57% and 1.31% from its 52-week high.

Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (UHALB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (UHALB) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amerco – Series N Non-Voting is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.

Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (UHALB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.47M, and float is at 83.44M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (UHALB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHOEN EDWARD J, the company’s President. SEC filings show that SHOEN EDWARD J bought 21,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $61.88 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Amerco – Series N Non-Voting disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that SHOEN MARK V (10% Owner) bought a total of 21,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $61.88 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.08 million shares of the UHALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Willow Grove Holdings LP (10% Owner) acquired 21,700 shares at an average price of $61.88 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 1,075,700 shares of Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (UHALB).