Who are the Institutional Holders in Ares Management Corporation (ARES)?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is -4.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $78.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.27% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.00, the stock is -1.27% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 9.11% off its SMA200. ARES registered -3.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.73%.

The stock witnessed a -0.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.67%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $22.52B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.20 and Fwd P/E is 19.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.75% and -9.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.63M, and float is at 132.38M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenthal Bennett, the company’s Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG. SEC filings show that Rosenthal Bennett sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $80.24 per share for a total of $16.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Arougheti Michael J (Co-Founder, CEO and President) sold a total of 9,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $85.04 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, RESSLER ANTONY P (Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman) disposed off 86,282 shares at an average price of $84.71 for $7.31 million. The insider now directly holds 137,939 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 6.79% up over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -35.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.