Who are the Institutional Holders in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is -42.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.77 and a high of $88.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $46.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $45.83, the stock is 2.48% and -1.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.29% off its SMA200. BEAM registered -36.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.37%.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.54%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $92.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.03% and -48.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.20%).

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.34M, and float is at 69.16M with Short Float at 18.82%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evans John M., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Evans John M. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $46.36 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Evans John M. (CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $46.31 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.06 million shares of the BEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, FMR LLC disposed off 551 shares at an average price of $54.25 for $29892.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).