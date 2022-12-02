Who are the Institutional Holders in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -43.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.70 and a high of $164.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $90.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $90.41, the stock is 4.60% and 10.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -19.04% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -40.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.22%.

The stock witnessed a 8.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.40%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 41.66 and Fwd P/E is 10.64. Distance from 52-week low is 26.09% and -45.15% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.29M, and float is at 117.64M with Short Float at 3.90%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Richard R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $90.79 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8814.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that MALONE JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 10 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $25.87 per share for $259.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, WARGO J DAVID (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $110.76 for $11076.0. The insider now directly holds 1,001 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -28.48% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.40% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -44.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.