Who is the Top Investor In Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)?

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) is -7.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.14 and a high of $19.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALHC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $13.01, the stock is 3.42% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 8.29% off its SMA200. ALHC registered -14.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.75%.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.09%, and is 12.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has around 847 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $1.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.89% and -32.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.00%).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Analyst Forecasts

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -827.70% this year

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.12M, and float is at 172.80M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Dinesh M., the company’s Chief Med & Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Kumar Dinesh M. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $13.39 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Freeman Robert Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $13.23 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the ALHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, KAO JOHN E (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $13.23 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 2,749,200 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 29.80% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is 22.27% higher over the same period. Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is 18.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.