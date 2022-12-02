Who is the Top Investor In Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)?

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is -63.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.02 and a high of $227.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBA stock was last observed hovering at around $74.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.71% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -23.22% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.93, the stock is 14.39% and 23.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -5.67% off its SMA200. AMBA registered -63.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.60%.

The stock witnessed a 33.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.23%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has around 899 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $353.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.95. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.82% and -67.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.10% this year

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.26M, and float is at 36.25M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kohn Leslie, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kohn Leslie sold 6,179 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $58.95 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Ambarella Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Schwarting Elizabeth M (Director) sold a total of 113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $64.24 per share for $7259.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3442.0 shares of the AMBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Ju Chi-Hong (Sr. Vice President, Systems) disposed off 1,272 shares at an average price of $63.25 for $80454.0. The insider now directly holds 155,230 shares of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -45.49% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -7.44% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -38.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.