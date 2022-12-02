Who is the Top Investor In Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is 2.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $34.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $31.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.76% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.7% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.01, the stock is 14.31% and 22.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 25.30% off its SMA200. YOU registered 8.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.81%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.22%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $389.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 105.64. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.71% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.12M, and float is at 66.01M with Short Float at 18.88%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patterson Richard N. Jr., the company’s Chief Info Sec. Officer. SEC filings show that Patterson Richard N. Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $32.76 per share for a total of $32760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14974.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Cornick Kenneth L. (President & CFO) sold a total of 217,172 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $30.30 per share for $6.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Alclear Investments II, LLC (Director) disposed off 217,172 shares at an average price of $30.30 for $6.58 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).