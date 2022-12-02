Who is the Top Investor In NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is -36.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -13.31% and -12.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -33.58% off its SMA200. NGL registered -39.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.90%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.30%, and is -9.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $149.14M and $9.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.11. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -58.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.70M, and float is at 122.25M with Short Float at 0.41%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.79 million shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $1.28 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.69 million shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.51 for $15107.0. The insider now directly holds 2,588,615 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) that is trading 72.46% up over the past 12 months and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) that is 14.13% higher over the same period.