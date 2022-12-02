Who is the Top Investor In PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is 46.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.00 and a high of $89.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $74.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86%.

Currently trading at $71.46, the stock is -6.65% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 5.27% off its SMA200. PDCE registered 52.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.84%.

The stock witnessed a -1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.55%, and is -4.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 535 employees, a market worth around $6.75B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.67 and Fwd P/E is 3.95. Profit margin for the company is 49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.41% and -19.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.95M, and float is at 90.93M with Short Float at 5.03%.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Lynn A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $80.12 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Lauck Lance (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Strategy) sold a total of 24,087 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $80.74 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Lauck Lance (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Strategy) disposed off 13,718 shares at an average price of $76.00 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 159,150 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is 133.33% higher over the past 12 months.