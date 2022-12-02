Who is the Top Investor In US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $39.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $36.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.67% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.35% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.16, the stock is 8.73% and 20.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 10.53% off its SMA200. USFD registered 20.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.54%.

The stock witnessed a 22.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.54%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $8.14B and $33.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.10 and Fwd P/E is 13.53. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.86% and -8.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.60% this year

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.00M, and float is at 217.08M with Short Float at 0.83%.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guberman Steven, the company’s EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. SEC filings show that Guberman Steven sold 11,708 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Locascio Dirk J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $33.00 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Iacobucci Andrew E. (Interim CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $34.00 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 154,388 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 11.83% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -4.90% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -31.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.