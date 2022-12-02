Who is the Top Investor In Yelp Inc. (YELP)?

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is -15.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.28 and a high of $39.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YELP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.76% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.53% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.76, the stock is 0.70% and -8.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -6.03% off its SMA200. YELP registered -9.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.13%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.13%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.93 and Fwd P/E is 25.55. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.05% and -21.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 289.70% this year

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.63M, and float is at 66.21M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Yelp Inc. (YELP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nachman Joseph R, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Nachman Joseph R sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $29.23 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Yelp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Schwarzbach David A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $31.10 per share for $62200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the YELP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Nachman Joseph R (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $36.61 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 286,983 shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP).

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading -80.01% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.40% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -61.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.