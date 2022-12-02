Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -42.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $9.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.53% off the consensus price target high of $10.72 offered by analysts, but current levels are 80.84% higher than the price target low of $6.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is 5.85% and 9.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 18.27% off its SMA200. YSG registered -48.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.08%.

The stock witnessed a 6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.84%, and is 7.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.02% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $501.82M and $592.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.09% and -53.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 564.30M, and float is at 353.54M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 1.95% up over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 9.50% higher over the same period.