Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is -39.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.21 and a high of $65.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZG stock was last observed hovering at around $37.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $37.92, the stock is 9.66% and 19.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -1.94% off its SMA200. ZG registered -27.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.56%.

The stock witnessed a 22.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.46%, and is 8.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) has around 5830 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $5.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.15. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.66% and -41.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.60% this year

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.08M, and float is at 213.05M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daimler Susan, the company’s President of Zillow. SEC filings show that Daimler Susan sold 3,295 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $35.96 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18105.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Daimler Susan (President of Zillow) sold a total of 4,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $35.99 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32589.0 shares of the ZG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Parker Allen (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $35.31 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 160,968 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG).

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) that is 10.26% higher over the past 12 months.