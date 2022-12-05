Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is -30.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.02 and a high of $42.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $24.31, the stock is 20.85% and 35.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 5.16% off its SMA200. ANF registered -31.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.40%.

The stock witnessed a 46.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.55%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.86 and Fwd P/E is 17.65. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.40% and -42.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 330.40% this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.44M, and float is at 48.14M with Short Float at 8.33%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURMAN TERRY LEE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURMAN TERRY LEE sold 42,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $22.57 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53214.0 shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that GREENLEES MICHAEL E (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $18.17 per share for $27255.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9849.0 shares of the ANF stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 7.63% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 14.15% higher over the same period. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is -27.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.